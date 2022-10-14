ECHL Transactions - October 14
October 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 14, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Jarrett Kup, D
South Carolina:
Weiland Parrish, F
Trois-Rivières:
Davide Asselin, D
Charles-William Gagne, F
Raphael Gosselin, F
David Richer, G
Timotej Sille, F
Benjamin St-Onge, F
Wichita:
Mathieu Boislard, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Adam Samuelsson, D from Idaho
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Matthew Boucher, F signed contract
Norfolk:
Add Carter Robertson, D added to training camp roster
Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Reading:
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Logan Flodell, G playing rights traded to Allen
Savannah:
Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson
Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson
Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Toledo:
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Chris Martenet, D playing rights traded to Newfoundland
Utah:
Add Tyler Penner, F added to training camp roster
Add Benjamin Tardiff, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Cam Hausinger, F added to training camp roster
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D playing rights traded to Wichita [10/13]
Wichita:
Delete Carter Johnson, F traded to Wheeling [10/13]
