ECHL Transactions - October 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 14, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Jarrett Kup, D

South Carolina:

Weiland Parrish, F

Trois-Rivières:

Davide Asselin, D

Charles-William Gagne, F

Raphael Gosselin, F

David Richer, G

Timotej Sille, F

Benjamin St-Onge, F

Wichita:

Mathieu Boislard, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Adam Samuelsson, D from Idaho

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Matthew Boucher, F signed contract

Norfolk:

Add Carter Robertson, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Reading:

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Logan Flodell, G playing rights traded to Allen

Savannah:

Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson

Add Daniel D'Amato, F assigned by Henderson

Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Toledo:

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Chris Martenet, D playing rights traded to Newfoundland

Utah:

Add Tyler Penner, F added to training camp roster

Add Benjamin Tardiff, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Cam Hausinger, F added to training camp roster

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D playing rights traded to Wichita [10/13]

Wichita:

Delete Carter Johnson, F traded to Wheeling [10/13]

