Royals Drop Preseason Opener to Thunder, 4-1

Glens Falls, NY -The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-1, Friday, October 14 at Cool Insuring Arena in the first of two preseason games for the Royals against the Thunder. The Royals dropped their first road preseason game against the Thunder since beginning consecutive preseason series in 2017. Royals goaltender Justin Kapelmaster saved 31 of 33 shots faced while Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter saved all 16 shots faced after coming in halfway through regulation for Mareks Mitens. The Adirondack netminders split playing time in net and Poulter earned the victory.

The Royals were outshot by the Thunder 35 to 29 in the game. Adirondack opened the scoring off of an offensive zone faceoff win for Noah Corson's first goal as a Thunder. Thunder captain Shane Harper won the faceoff draw back to Corson who delivered a wrist shot past Kapelmaster for the game's first goal.

A hooking penalty called on Thunder forward Nick Rivera led to Reading's fourth power play in the opening twenty-five minutes of play. An offensive zone faceoff win and strong positioning close to Adirondacks' net gave Shane Sellar an opportunity to even up the score. When a rebound came off of Mitens' pad, Sellar was in position to bat in the loose puck and delivered to tie the score, 1-1. Fellow 2021-22 Royals roster returners, Tyler Kirkup and Mike Chen eached earned assists on Sellar's first goal as a Royal.

The Thunder took back the lead just ninety-seven seconds into the third period. Garrett Van Whye fed Vladislav Mikhalchuk his first goal of the preseason off of another offensive zone face off win.

Reading failed to convert on four power play opportunities in the third period as they scored on one of their seven man advantage chances. Adirondack was held scoreless on four power plays in the game. Sebastian Vidmar and Ryan Smith each scored empty net goals in the final two minutes of regulation to secure the preseason victory for the Thunder.

The Royals conclude the 2022 preseason at home against the Thunder on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tickets to the Royals preseason game on October 15th are FREE with the donation of a canned good for Reading's local food bank, Helping Harvest. Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2022-23 roster in action in the preseason finale at Santander Arena.

