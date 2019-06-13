Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (26-39) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (35-31)

Game #66: Nashville Sounds (26-39) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (35-31)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Esmerling Vásquez (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 6.24)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Welcome Back Willie: Willie Calhoun begins a rehab assignement for Texas in tonight's game after being on the injured list since May 22 due to a left quad strain. Calhoun was recalled to Texas on May 15 and hit very well in six games with the Rangers, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with 2 homers and 7 RBI. He comes back to Nashville owning a 15-game hitting streak, which is second to Hunter Cole on the team.

Shut 'em Out: Wednesday night's game was one of Nashville's best pitching performances of the season. The Sounds shutout the Aviators 2-0 and held Las Vegas hitters to 2 hits. Tim Dillard threw 5.2 shutout innings to earn his 5th win of the season, followed by Locke St. John, Jake Lemoine and Josh Fields to close it out. The 2 hits allowed were the lowest of the season for Nashville and was the second shutout by the Sounds' pitching staff this season, and the second in their last three games (June 9 at Tacoma).

Thou Shall Not Steal: Jett Bandy caught another base stealer last night, giving him 12 on the season. He is one-of-five catchers with at least 10 caught stealers in the Pacific Coast League, and ranks second to Memphis' Andrew Knizner (caught 17-of-32 base stealers, 53.1%). Bandy leads all Nashville catchers in caught stealer percentage (12-for-37, 32.4%).

Team-High Streak: Matt Davidson collected a hit in the homestand opener on Wednesday and extended his on-base streak to 18 games - Nashville's longest of the season. He's hitting .273 (18-for-66) with 9 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 14 RBI and 12 walks with a .407 on-base percentage during the streak. El Paso's Ty France has the longest active streak in the PCL at 24 games.

Keep it Short: Wednesday night's homestand opener was the shortest nine-inning game for Nashville this season, finishing the game in 2 hours and 19 minutes. The pace beat the previous season-low by 11 minutes when Nashville played in Memphis on May 13, where the Sounds won 5-3.

