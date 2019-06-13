Grizzlies slash seven doubles in 7-6 victory over Cubs
June 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Jose Marmolejos and Raudy Read combine for four doubles
Fresno, California (Wednesday, June 12) - The Fresno Grizzlies (33-32) edged the Iowa Cubs (35-31) 7-6 from Chukchansi Park thanks to a five-run fifth frame. Fresno tallied 10 hits with eight for extra-bases, including seven doubles. Jose Marmolejos and Raudy Read collected two doubles apiece with Marmolejos driving in a pair. Yadiel Hernandez, Carter Kieboom and Alec Keller also smoked doubles for the Grizzlies. Hernandez had two hits while Kieboom and Keller drove in one run each. Jake Noll also got on board the RBI train with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Wilmer Difo added two hits as well for Fresno. The shortstop mustered his first Triple-A homer (33 games), an inside-the-park home run down the left field line into the Iowa bullpen. He stole his ninth base of the season in the fifth inning too, giving him seven swipes in his last four contests. Joe Ross (1-0) enjoyed his first win as a Grizzly while Dakota Bacus picked up his third save. Bacus ended the game with the tying-run at third as Andrew Stevenson dove to catch the final out.
Robel Garcia highlighted the Cubs offense with a laser-beam dinger to right-center field in the sixth. Garcia was plated three times in the loss. Both Taylor Davis and Trent Giambrone knocked in two runs for Iowa. Davis' two RBI came in the ninth while Giambrone started the scoring in the second. Trevor Clifton (1-6) suffered the Cubs' decision.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- SS Wilmer Difo (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB)
- 1B Jose Marmolejos (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)
- C Raudy Read (2-3, 2 2B, R, BB)
- RHP Henderson Alvarez (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)
Top Performers: Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)
- 2B Robel Garcia (2-3, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB)
- C Taylor Davis (2-5, 2 RBI)
- SS Trent Giambrone (1-4, 2 RBI, SB)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Thursday June 13 Iowa Cubs (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. RHP Colin Rea (Iowa) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jose Marmolejos and Raudy Read each notched two doubles in Wednesday's 7-6 win versus Iowa. Both players fell one two-bagger short of the single-game record held by Teoscar Hernandez on July 18, 2017 at Las Vegas (19-12 Fresno victory).
