Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (40-26) vs. Tacoma Rainiers (32-34)

Game #67/Home Game #31

Thursday, June 13, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (3-3, 3.15) vs. LHP Justus Sheffield (2-5, 5.74)

No Fear of Prospects: San Antonio is no stranger to facing top pitching prospects like the one they will see tonight in Mariners top prospect, Justus Sheffield. The Missions have faced pitchers in the top 10 of their opponent's organizational prospect rankings according to MLB Pipeline nine times this season and are 6-3 in those games including 4-2 when those pitchers start. Against those pitchers San Antonio is batting .289 (39-for-135) with 31 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, and 10 home runs in 33.1 innings. The top pitching prospects they have faced are Forrest Whitley (Houston's #1 overall/#1 pitching prospect), Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers #4/#2), Genesis Cabrera (Cardinals #8/#1), Ryan Helsley (Cardinals #9/#2), and Taylor Hearn (Rangers #10/#6).

Double-Digit K's: The Missions' pitching staff struck out 13 hitters last night. It was the 25th time in which Missions pitchers have fanned at least 10 batters in a game this season. They are 20-5 in those games.

Chancla Magic: Since their debut on May 5, 2018 the Flying Chanclas are 13-8 when sporting their alter-ego. Of the 13 wins, six have come via the walk-off. Of the six walk-offs, three have come when they entered their final at-bat trailing their opponent.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews)

After strong stint with Milwaukee Brewers, Hiura lands back with San Antonio Missions trib.al/9OF9QvJ

KENS 5 (@KENS5)

San Antonio Missions infielder Lucas Erceg overcame a tough start in life, but almost lost the chance to pursue his baseball dream. https://www.kens5.com/article/sports/missions-lucas-erceg-making-most-of-second-chance/273-94f11d5f-bd88-49d3-9c60-e7f4c327ec3b

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

This Sunday one lucky fan will go home with a Missions team-signed, custom-engraved bat from the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation! Fans can enter to win by signing up to be the Aaron's Fan of the Game at the Aaron's Photo Booth on the concourse!

AFFCU (@GoAFFCU)

Please join us, the @safoodbank , and @KENS5 tomorrow at the @HEB on Marbach Rd. We'll be collecting donations in support of Million Summer Meals. As an added bonus..everyone who donates will receive a ticket to the July 17th "Military Appreciation" @missionsmilb game!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.