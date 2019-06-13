Sounds Commit Four Errors in Loss to Las Vegas

NASHVILLE - Four errors cost the Nashville Sounds multiple runs in a 9-4 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators in front of a sellout crowd of 10,434 at First Tennessee Park Thursday night.

Nashville's defense committed two errors in the first inning, helping Las Vegas to a 1-0 lead, and two more errors in the eighth inning as the Aviators extended their lead from 7-4 to 9-4. Las Vegas committed three errors in a sloppy contest.

Esmerling Vasquez started for Nashville and committed both miscues in the opening inning. Jorge Mateo reached safely on a throwing error to start the game, then moved up two bases on another throwing error by the right-hander. Mateo later scored on a sacrifice fly by Franklin Barreto.

Las Vegas built a 4-0 lead before Nashville scored three in the bottom of the third to make it a game. Las Vegas committed all three of their errors in the frame. Mixed in were run-scoring singles by Willie Calhoun and Matt Davidson. Calhoun joined Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with and RBI and run scored in five innings.

The Aviators offense never slowed down. They plated three more runs in the fifth and two more in the eighth to pull away. Barreto, Sheldon Neuse, Skye Bolt and Eric Campbell had hits in the three-run fifth. Las Vegas had 12 hits and went 5-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Nashville's offense went quiet after the three-run third. They had two hits the rest of the way - a single by Adam Moore in the fourth and a single by Patrick Wisdom in the eighth.

The series finale between the two teams is Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Seth Maness (4-1, 3.77) starts for Nashville against right-hander Paul Blackburn (6-1, 4.55) for Las Vegas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 9-4 loss, the Sounds dropped to 26-40 on the season.

First baseman Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single in the third inning.

The four errors committed by Nashville matched a single-game high (5/6 vs. Memphis) in 2019.

Willie Calhoun extended his hitting streak with the Sounds to 16 games with a single in the third inning.

The 10,434 in attendance marked the eighth sellout of the season at First Tennessee Park.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

