Green's two homers lift River Cats to victory

June 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - Trailing by three runs in the eighth inning, the Sacramento River Cats (34-31) rallied to secure a 5-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (32-34) on Wednesday night.

Third baseman Zach Green reached base four times, drawing two walks before launching home runs in consecutive innings. His solo shot in the seventh ended the shutout bid while his three-run, opposite field big fly gave Sacramento the lead.

The River Cats offense had been held in check by opener Kyle Zimmer, followed by five innings from lefty Jake Kalish. Through six innings, Sacramento had just two hits - both off the bat of outfielder Mike Gerber. He now leads the club with 22 multi-hit games.

Game two of the series will see River Cats right-hander Yoanys Quiala (3-2, 5.23) making his ninth start of the season while Omaha is scheduled to send righty Arnaldo Hernandez (1-3, 9.46) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Green's multi-home run night was his third of the season, meaning more than half of Green's season total (11) have occurred in three games. Tonight's multi-homer game was the club's 10th on the year and second in consecutive games as catcher Francisco Peña clubbed a pair in the series finale in New Orleans on Monday.

- After Enderson Franco surrendered 10 hits in five innings, the River Cats bullpen allowed just two men to reach base the rest of the night - both by way of the walk. The performance lowered the pen's ERA to 3.56.

