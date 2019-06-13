Game Notes at Round Rock

Today's Game: After losing in heart break fashion a night ago, the Aces will look to rebound by sending righty Matt Koch to the hill. Koch has one appearance against Round Rock in his career coming in 2018 where he threw four scoreless innings but ultimately earned a no-decision. The Aces went on to win that game on July, 28 by a score of 3-1. Koch has been pitching deeper into ball games lately going at least six innings his last two starts, a season-high for the Louisville alum. The Express will send lefty Kent Emanuel (5-1, 6.28 ERA) to the mound as Reno is just 7-15 this season when facing a southpaw starter. Emanuel will be making his first start of the season after 15 appearances out of the bullpen for Round Rock.

Designated Lamb: Down on Major League rehab assignment, 2017 National League All-Star Jake Lamb got the start for manager Chris Cron in the Designated Hitter position last night. Lamb has done this before for Reno, June 4, 2015 vs. Round Rock. The left-handed hitting infielder does have some experience in the DH role. Prior to tonight, he had 68 at-bats in the DH position. 2017 - Arizona - (0-for-1, Sac Fly, RBI) 2015 - Aces - (1-for-4, RBI, BB) ; 2014 - Mobile (5-for-17, 2B, RBI, 3 BB); 2013 - Visalia (7-for-34, 2 2B, 7 RBI); 2012 - Missoula (5-for-12, 2 2B, 3 RBI). Tonight, he finished 1-for-4 with 2 runs scored and a walk.

20 plus: Yasmany Tomas hit his 20th home run of the season last night, and the second-most on the Aces this season behind Kevin Cron. Tomas' 20 homers this season is in just 62 games played and is six more than his 2018 total with Reno. The last time the Cuban-born outfielder had more than 20 homers in a single season was in 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2016, Tomas hit a career-best 31 and totaled 83 RBI.

Aces Debut: Veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco made his Reno Aces debut last night. Nolasco signed with the Diamondbacks as a Minor League Free Agent on February 8, 2019 and made his organization debut with Double-A Jackson earlier this season. Nolasco was transferred to Triple-A Reno prior to last night's game and got off to a hot start. He struck out the first three batters he faced, finished with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings and allowed two runs. The 36-year-old righty has 114 Major League victories in his career and has logged over 2,500 innings between the Minors and Big Leagues.

Game Twos: The second game of a series has been the most successful for the Aces this season. They are 11-6 in 2019 in game twos and have won the second game in five of their last six series.

Bad Ending: Nick Tanielu's walk-off single sent Reno home with their third walk-off loss of the season last night and first since the opening series of the year for the Aces. The Aces had two previous walk-off losses prior to last night coming on April 4 (5-4) in 10-inning affair against Fresno and a April 8 (7-6) matchup just four days later against the Grizzlies as well.

