Slugfest Goes to Salt Lake, 13-11
June 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Each team had three multi-run innings Thursday night at AutoZone Park, and the difference was a two-run home run by the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) in the top of the ninth that secured a 13-11 win for the visitors over the Memphis Redbirds.
The Bees (30-35) hit four home runs in the game, including Jarrett Parker's go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth, and Memphis (28-39) hit three long balls of its own.
Five Redbirds had multi-hit games, with Adolis Garcia leading the way at 3-for-4 with his team-leading 14th home run of the season. He scored three times. Kramer Robertson was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs, and five RBI, and Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four.
Rangel Ravelo had a double, a walk, and a single in his first three plate appearances, which marked eight-straight plate appearances reaching base going back to being on base five times last night.
Alex Reyes started and worked 3.0 innings for Memphis, allowing four runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Memphis pitching walked nine Bees in the game, and five of them scored.
The Redbirds' 11 runs on 13 hits in each of the last two nights are season highs at AutoZone Park this season. In the 10 home games prior to yesterday, Memphis scored a total of 21 runs.
The Redbirds and Bees wrap up their series tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds are home through a day game on Tuesday.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Friday, June 14 at 7:05: $2 beers at the Left Field Bar before the scheduled first pitch time
Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air
Monday, June 17 at 6:35: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series
Tuesday, June 18 at 11:05 a.m.: a special day game with members of various summer camps in attendance, and additional summer camps interested in attending can call (901) 721-6000
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
