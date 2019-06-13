Fresno Uses a Big Inning to Edge Iowa

FRESNO, CA - The Iowa Cubs (35-31) fell to the Fresno Grizzlies (33-32) in the first game of the three-game series by a final score of 7-6 Wednesday night.

Following a Robel Garcia single and a Jim Adduci double, Trent Giambrone singled to give the I-Cubs an early 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Iowa's starter Trevor Clifton was cruising, having allowed just two hits and one walk through four frames before everything turned on him. The Grizzlies used four doubles and five total hits to plate five runs in the home half of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead over Iowa.

Garcia hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning, his third home run in as many games to put the I-Cubs within two of Fresno.

Fresno added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh with an inside-the-park home run and a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to four.

Iowa made the game interesting in the ninth as outfielder Donnie Dewees got a pinch-hit RBI single to pull the team within three. The I-Cubs weren't done yet as they loaded the bases with two outs for Taylor Davis who singled in two more runs, but the Grizzlies got out of it and won the game by a final tally of 7-6.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Seven of the first eight hits for Fresno were doubles, eight of their 10 total hits went for extra bases.

- With the loss, the I-Cubs fell to 19-9 when they score first and 23-11 in road games.

- Jim Adduci extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the second inning.

- Robel Garcia hit a home run for the third game in a row to tye him for the team lead with Ian Happ with 11 home runs on the season. Garcia has hit these 11 home runs in just 32 games with Iowa.

The I-Cubs continue game two of the three-game set as they take on Fresno Thursday night at 9:05 p.m. CT. Follow the team on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

