Three-Millionth Fan Expected to Attend Chihuahuas Game this Homestand

June 13, 2019





EL PASO - With the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and Home Run Derby approaching, the Chihuahuas are proud to announce another All-Star that will enter the Southwest University Park gates - their three millionth fan! The All-Star fan is expected to enter the ballpark gates on Friday, June 14th of the Chihuahuas current seven game homestand.

The Chihuahuas have welcomed 2,776,278 guests to the ballpark in their first five seasons and need just 9,299 fans to reach the 3-million mark. In 2019, the Chihuahuas have drawn 214,467 guests at Southwest University Park over a span of 29 games.

"It is incredibly humbling and rewarding to be a part of this community that has so richly loved and supported this team to the tune of 3,000,000 fans in just five and a half seasons," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

When the three-millionth fan enters the gates over the projected weekend, the guest is slated to receive the following:

- A pair of tickets to the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game

- Family Four Pack to a future 2019 regular season game

- WestStar Club pass on the respective day

- Chihuahuas jersey

- Team autographed ball

- Ceremonial first pitch

- A photo opportunity with the family on the field

- An inning with Tim Hagerty on the air

- Chico seat visit

- Souvenir gift bag

Since the inaugural season in 2014, the Chihuahuas have greeted more than 500,000 fans per season, welcoming their 1-millionth fan - Severo Barreras - on August 1, 2015 and on June 29, 2017, Jerry Sheppard became the 2-millionth guest to enter the ballpark.

During that span of five seasons, the Chihuahuas have won four consecutive Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern Division titles, two Pacific Conference championships and were the Pacific Coast League champions in 2016.

The team faces New Orleans (Miami Marlins) and the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) as part of a seven game homestand. The remainder for the homestand includes $2 drink specials on tonight, and is highlighted by a Tribute to Selenas Night on Saturday, June 15, complete with a jersey auction and fireworks spectacular. The 7-game slate concludes with Father's Day on Sunday, Military Monday, and a beach towel giveaway on Tuesday, celebrating the El Paso Margaritas presented by Manzanita Sol.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2019

