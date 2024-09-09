Nacho Piatti to be Inducted Onto Wall of Fame Saturday at Stade Saputo

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Monday that former player Ignacio Piatti will be inducted onto the Club's Wall of Fame Saturday, September 14, during the Club's match against Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. at Stade Saputo. A special ceremony is planned on the pitch at halftime.

Sixth player on the Wall

The Wall of Fame is a permanent space at Stade Saputo on which are inscribed the names of players who have made a significant contribution to the Club's history, both with the team and throughout the leagues in which the Bleu-blanc-noir played.

Players are selected according to the following criteria: A minimum of 100 matches, having retired from professional soccer for at least five years and having won an individual or collective honour. This year, the Club has made a change to one of the selection criteria, i.e. to have played a first match with the Club at least 10 years ago, rather than 15 years ago.

Defenders Gabriel Gervais and Nevio Pizzolitto had been inducted on March 17, 2018, goalkeeper Greg Sutton received the honour on July 6, 2019, while Mauro Biello was added to the Wall on July 16, 2022. Last year, Patrice Berner became the first player of the MLS era to be inducted onto the Wall during a match against Orlando on May 6.

Nacho Piatti: Impact player

A legend from the Club's MLS era, Piatti conquered the hearts of Montreal fans from 2014 to 2019. In six MLS seasons, the Argentine played 135 regular-season games (fourth most in the Club's MLS history), eight playoff games, 12 Canadian Championship games and eight Concacaf Champions League (now Concacaf Champions Cup) games.

In MLS, Piatti scored 66 goals and 35 assists in the regular season, as well as five goals and three assists in the playoffs. He led the Bleu-blanc-noir to a Canadian Championship title in 2019, helped Montreal reach a historic Concacaf Champions Cup final at Olympic Stadium in 2015, where he scored the game's first goal, and advanced to the Eastern Association final in the 2016 MLS Cup playoffs.

Piatti remains the only player in Bleu-blanc-noir history to have received the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy, awarded to CF Montréal's most outstanding player, four times in a row (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Montreal's former No. 10 was named to the MLS All-Star team three times (2016, 2017, 2018) and was named to the MLS Best XI twice (2016, 2018). He also won the George Gross Memorial Trophy as the 2019 Canadian Championship MVP.

A prolific goalscorer, Piatti was the Club's top scorer in MLS in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons, as well as the Canadian Championship top scorer in 2019.

