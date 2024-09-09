Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Team up for Beach Cleanup at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group teamed up once again to host another important community initiative, carrying out the second Beach Cleanup at the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach last Friday. As part of this mission, on Friday, September 6, First Team players Marcelo 'Chelo' Weigandt, Yannick Bright, Robert Taylor, Lawson Sunderland, and Ryan Sailor participated in the event alongside Inter Miami CF staff and students from True North Classical Academy.

Friday's cleanup helped to protect the marine environment of our South Florida beaches by removing plastic debris to create a cleaner, healthier planet.

"We focused on collecting microplastics... It was important for us to do this because we have turtles out there, turtle nests, we've got fish, birds, and when they see plastic they don't understand that it's not food," said Dave Dobler, founder of local non-profit Volunteercleanup.org. "As a team we picked up thousands of little individual pieces of microplastics. So hopefully, the group here understands now a little clearer the problem of marine debris and the plastic trash in our oceans."

"I'm so happy to be here and to see how the community came out. I couldn't believe the outcome and the number of people that came here, it was beautiful... We have one planet, let's help keep it clean," said Adrienne Haitz, VP of Sales and Marketing at Fracht Group.

"We came out here trying to make a difference and clean up our oceans a little bit. Living in Miami the beach is a big part of where we are and the debris doesn't only affect the animals and everything out there, it affects us too. So it's a win-win really," said Sailor on the importance of making a positive change in our beaches.

"We participated in the event to help clean up trash from the beach. For me it's great to be able to contribute and be able to bring to light the other side of a player, we always want to help improve our society," added fellow defender Weigandt.

The event marked the second Beach Cleanup community initiative that Inter Miami executed alongside Fracht Group as part of the joint commitment to our environment and our oceans. The first Beach Cleanup took place at the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in February.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.