Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Ustari, who will occupy an international roster slot, adds depth to the team for the remainder of the year, bringing a wealth of experience including appearances in top competitions and teams globally.

"We're pleased to incorporate an experienced player like Óscar to add depth to our goalkeeping group for the remainder of the season. His addition will be key during this final stretch of the campaign as CJ dos Santos is currently recovering from an injury and Cole Jensen continues to develop, gaining professional experience with Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

"I'm excited to join a club like Inter Miami and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great institution that aspires to achieve big things. I'm also very happy to reunite with Leo [Messi] in the locker room and on the field after such a long time. I'm ready to help and contribute my experience to the team at all times, wherever I'm needed, to achieve both collective and personal goals," said Ustari.

Ustari joins the Club after playing across Europe's and South America's top leagues including teams like Getafe CF (Spain), Sunderland AFC (England), and Club Atlético Boca Juniors (Argentina) amongst others. Throughout his notable experience, he's racked up over 390 professional appearances to date in his career, including 12 in the prestigious UEFA Europa League, and over 40 in LaLiga (Spanish First Division). Notably, Ustari is no stranger to winning trophies alongside our captain, Lionel Messi. Together, they won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship in the Netherlands and took an Olympic Gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Additionally, the goalkeeper has an Argentinian Cup and a Liga MX league title to his name.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native began his career developing at the youth ranks at Club Atlético Independiente before going on to make his professional debut with the first team in 2005. He would go on to make over 60 appearances in two years before moving to the Spanish LaLiga side Getafe CF, where he would play over 70 games in various competitions including UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey. Ustari would continue his career with a move back to Argentina, this time for Boca Juniors. During his spell with the Xeneize side, the goalkeeper would help the team win an Argentinian Cup title in the 2011-12 season.

Then, for the following seasons, the Argentine continued his career in clubs like UD Almería (Spain), Sunderland AFC (England), Newell's Old Boys (Argentina), Atlas F.C. (Mexico), and Liverpool F.C. (Uruguay). In 2020, he joined Liga MX side CF Pachuca where he kept 40 clean sheets and made 142 appearances in over three years with Los Tuzos and helped the team win the Liga MX Apertura 2022 title. Ustari will now join Inter Miami until the end of the 2024 season having last played for Audax Italiano from the Chilean First Division.

