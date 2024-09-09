11th Edition of Centraide Cup Presented by BMO Raises $428,000

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - The 11th edition of the Centraide Cup, presented on September 7 and 8 at Stade Saputo, raised a record $428,000 for Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation.

More than 500 employees, representing around 20 companies, gathered on the CF Montréal fields to take part in the benefit soccer tournament presented by BMO Financial Group.

"We thank the organizations and their employees for working with us to strengthen the social safety net," said Claude Pinard, President and CEO of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Without the essential support of companies and our partners, this unifying event could not take place. Their efforts will support community organizations that come to the aid of families and young people facing major challenges such as precariousness and isolation. Their solidarity will enable us to put in place initiatives that promote children's development and strengthen the role of parents, for a Greater Montreal that is inclusive and free of poverty."

"This important event was once again a great success in collaboration with Centraide of Greater Montreal, which makes us very proud," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Montreal Impact Foundation. "The donations raised will concretely transform the quality of life in our neighbourhoods, promote social inclusion and encourage physical activity among young people."

"The Bank of Montreal is proud to present the Centraide Cup, and to be able to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life," said Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec and Chairman of the Board, Centraide of Greater Montreal. "A big thank you to everyone involved in making this key event a success again this year!"

Desjardins Group teams took top honours in both categories (elite and recreational).

A total of 32 teams representing 23 companies registered for this year's Centraide Cup:

-Atkins Realis

-National Bank of Canada

-Scotiabank

-BMO Financial Group

-Bombardier

-CAE Inc.

-CDPQ

-Deloitte

-Enterprise Mobility

-Groupe Adonis Inc.

-Hydro-Québec

-iA Financial Group

-IKEA Montréal

-Juno Pharmaceuticals Canada

-Keurig Dr. Pepper Canada

-Mckesson Canada

-Metro Inc.

-Desjardins Group

-Pharmascience inc.

-Pratt & Whitney Canada

-RBC

-Saputo Inc.

-TC Transcontinental

-Ville de Montréal

This year, a team from iA Financial Group was awarded the Ball of Honour for Best Sportsmanship, a tradition that rewards players who embody this exemplary value.

The event was made possible thanks to the essential support of partners such as BMO Financial Group, Stade Saputo, Saputo, Metro, Courchesne Larose, Evive, Frigo l'Entrepôt and Tim Hortons.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.