Nashville SC Notes Week of September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 9, 2024)- Nashville Soccer Club (6W-13L-8D) will face Atlanta United FC (8W-12L-7D) for the second and final time this regular season at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT when it resumes MLS play following the September FIFA men's international fixture window. The Boys in Gold have seven regular season matches remaining, including five against clubs (Atlanta United FC, Chicago Fire FC twice, D.C. United, New England Revolution) battling with Nashville for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team will play Atlanta United FC's Unified Team for the second time in 2024, taking place on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium pitch approximately 20 minutes after the MLS fixture.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

has seven regular season matches remaining, including four on the road

is 4W-3L-4D against Atlanta United FC across all competitions

is 3W-3L-4D against Atlanta United FC in MLS play

is 1W-2L-1D on the road against Atlanta United FC

played its first MLS match against Atlanta United FC on Feb. 29, 2020 at Nissan Stadium

is 38W-33L-37D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 22W-32L-26D all-time on the road

is 35W-41L-43D all-time on weekends

is 7W-2L-10D all-time in September

Josh Bauer was selected by Atlanta United FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with the 31st overall pick before being chosen by Nashville SC in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft

Teal Bunbury

is seventh among active MLS players in regular season games played (390)

has two goals in 10 regular season matches against Atlanta United FC (one with the New England Revolution and one with Nashville SC)

Julian Gaines made his first Nashville SC MLS matchday roster and his Nashville SC MLS debut on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Orlando City SC

Dan Lovitz has three assists in 10 regular season matches against Atlanta United FC as a Boy in Gold

Hany Mukhtar

has six goals and six assists in 10 regular season matches against Atlanta United FC, his most goal contributions versus any club in MLS play

leads the team this season with:

o 2,140 MLS minutes

o 12 MLS goal contributions (5G, 7A)

o seven MLS assists

o 24 MLS starts

Alex Muyl leads the team with 27 MLS games played this season

Jonathan Pérez has made three consecutive appearances for Nashville SC across all competitions since debuting with the club on Aug. 6 during Leagues Cup

Amar Sejdić spent the previous three seasons with Atlanta United FC before being signed by Nashville SC on Feb. 8, 2024

Jacob Shaffelburg

is currently on international duty for the Canadian Men's National Team's friendlies against the United States and Mexico, and scored the first goal in Canada's 2-1 win over the U.S. on Saturday, Sept. 7

has one goal (with Nashville SC) and one assist (with Toronto FC) in eight regular season matches versus Atlanta United FC

Sam Surridge leads the team this season with eight MLS goals and eleven across all competitions

Joe Willis is tied for sixth in MLS with six clean sheets this season

Walker Zimmerman scored Nashville SC's first MLS goal against Atlanta United FC on Feb. 29, 2020 at Nissan Stadium

