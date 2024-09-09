Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

HOMESTAND CONCLUDES WITH MATCH AGAINST NEW YORK RED BULLS ON SATURDAY NIGHT

The Chicago Fire will conclude their three-game homestand with a match against MLS original side, New York Red Bulls. With six matches remaining in the 2024 Regular Season, the Fire take on a New York side that sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table. Chicago's match against the Red Bulls is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field.

The contest between Chicago and New York will mark the 69th all-time Regular Season meeting between the two sides. Since Chicago's inaugural season in 1998, the Fire have held an all-time record of 31-21-16 against the Red Bulls, including a 3-1-3 record dating back to the 2020 season. Additionally, Saturday night marks the second and final Regular Season contest between two of the League's most historic sides. The last time these two sides met, Chicago came away with a road point following a 0-0 draw on April 13 at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls are led by Scottish international, Lewis Morgan, who leads his side with 12 goals in 2024. His 12 goals are two shy of his single-season career high of 14 in the 2022 campaign. In their previous contest, the Red Bulls drew against Sporting Kansas City, 1-1, following a late equalizer from 16-year-old Homegrown forward Julian Hall in the 89th minute of play.

Saturday's match at Soldier Field will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and 890 WLS-AM (English). It will also mark the Club's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian, where the first 5,000 fans in attendance will take home a Fire-branded body cape. Tickets for Saturday's home match can be purchased here.

CHICAGO FIRE FC (6-14-8, 26 points) vs. NEW YORK RED BULLS (10-5-13, 43 points)

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game vs. RBNY: April 29, 2023 (1-1 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at RBNY: April 13, 2024 (0-0 D) - Red Bull Arena - Harrison, N.J. (Match Recap)

1 - Defender Andrew Gutman recorded his first career goal with his boyhood Club last Saturday night against D.C. United. Gutman recorded his first in a Fire uniform on a milestone night where he recorded his 100th career MLS start.

69 - Saturday will mark the 69th all-time meeting between the Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls. Since their first matchup in 1998, the Fire have an all-time record of 31-21-16 against the Red Bulls.

99 - Heading into Saturday, midfielder Gastón Giménez is one start away from recording his 100th MLS start. Currently in his fifth season with the Men in Red, Giménez would become the first Argentine-born player in Chicago Fire history to reach 100 starts with the Fire. Earlier this season, Giménez became the first Argentine-born player in Club history to reach 100 appearances, following the 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on March 23.

