New York City FC Unveil Updated Club Badge

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today unveiled an update to their club badge as it kicks off into an exciting, new era.

Building off New York City FC's broader visual identity refresh launched earlier this year, the updated club badge builds on the strengths of the young, but beloved brand fans have known for the past 10+ years. The new look is part of an expansion of the club's logo system. It honors the original design, NYC monogram, and the club's beginnings while making thoughtful refinements without radically changing course.

In the updated badge, the redrawn monogram is thicker and more stylistically linked to the surrounding "New York City Football Club" lettering. The text utilizes a custom-drawn, proprietary club typeface by renowned typographer and New York native Tobias Frere-Jones that is based on the pre-unification New York City Subway tile signage.

The surrounding light blue and orange outer rings are now also thicker, allowing increased legibility of the lettering. Their refined color values allow for greater contrast overall between the lights and darks and allows the club to introduce a modular system of club wordmarks in which the NYC monogram is prominently incorporated.

New York City FC staff consulted with fans throughout the process to update the club badge. As part of those discussions, there was a clear consensus that any changes should stay true to the recognized brand elements fans have come to know and love since the club's founding.

"The outgoing versions of the club logos will forever be a part of our story, but we are incredibly excited by the new iterations of these same marks which have engendered so much enthusiasm for this team to date," said Milo Kowalski, Senior Creative Director at New York City FC. "At its essence, the badge remains effectively unchanged: our NYC monogram anchoring a ring of City blue and orange in which our club's name is proudly emblazoned. But it is also decidedly bolder and more confident than before - ready to lead us into a future full of ambition and promise."

Fans can expect to start seeing the updated badge in stadium-related imagery, with a larger rollout planned for the 2025 season.

