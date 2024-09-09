Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday roster for Matchday 31, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the midfielder's third appearance of the season.

The Dynamo secured a point and earned their seventh clean sheet of the season in a scoreless draw versus LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, highlighted by a strong midfield performance from Houston's captain.

Herrera led the team in chances created with four scoring opportunities, notably with a threating left-footed strike from outside the box. The Mexican international also led the midfield in touches (120), accurate passes in the final third (31), key passes (5), crosses (10) and duels won (5).

Herrera (Matchday 13, 18 and 31) is one of 15 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Ezequiel Ponce (Matchday 30), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7, 20 and 30), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13 and 28), Daniel Steres (Matchday 27), Steve Clark (Matchday 23), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston will continue their homestand versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14, before hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

