Jimmy Maurer Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 31 following Dallas' 0-0 road draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

On Saturday night, Maurer made his 2024 MLS regular season debut, making four saves throughout the match. He earned his first clean sheet since August 7, 2021, in FC Dallas' 2-0 win over Austin FC. Maurer last featured in the Team of the Week starting XI on Week 21 of the 2020 MLS season.

Maurer is the 12th different FC Dallas player to be featured in Team of the Matchday honors this season.

2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:

Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2

Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)

Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20

Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11

Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21

Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)

Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24

Peter Luccin - Week 21

Logan Farrington - Week 26 (bench)

Paul Arriola - Week 27

Sebastian Lletget - Week 29

Jimmy Maurer - Week 31

F: Christian Benteke (DC), Jordan Morris (SEA), Julian Hall (RBNY)

M: Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Klich (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Cristian Roldan (SEA)

D: Will Sands (NE), Aaron Long (LAFC), Khiry Shelton (SKC)

GK: Jimmy Maurer (DAL)

Coach: Troy Lesesne (DC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Andrew Gutman (CHI), Josh Atencio (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Luca Langoni (NE), Marcel Hartel (STL), Simon Becher (STL), Alan Pulido (SKC)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.