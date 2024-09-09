All San Diego FC Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now to the General Public

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC today announced that all Season Ticket Memberships for the Club's inaugural 2025 season, inclusive of every section at Snapdragon Stadium except for the Supporters' section, are now on sale to the general public.

Fans can book an appointment to speak with a San Diego FC Sales Representative to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member. With over 50% of all season seats sold out, SDFC fans should go to www.sandiegofc.com/tickets to book an appointment and secure their 2025 SDFC Ticket Memberships.

For additional questions about Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Interest@SanDiegoFC.com or call 619-363-7332. Premium Memberships are also currently on sale with limited availability remaining. For any questions about Premium Season Memberships, please email Premium@sandiegofc.com or call 619-363-7332.

Becoming a Season Ticket Member will be the best way to experience San Diego FC. SDFC Season Ticket Members will be the heart and soul of the Club, bringing passion to each match at Snapdragon Stadium. Members will be connected to the Club through amazing benefits, discounts, access, and being a part of the SDFC community.

Some of the benefits to becoming a Season Ticket Member with SDFC include invitations to exclusive team events, merchandise and ticket discounts, the same seat for all 21 home matches, interest-free payment plans, and much more.

