Sporting KC Weekly

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After battling the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw on the East Coast on Saturday, Sporting KC will travel to the West Coast this weekend to take on the Seattle Sounders at 6:25 p.m. CT on Sunday at Lumen Field in the Pacific Northwest.

The Western Conference clash will be free to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be nationally televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on 94.5 FM, 1510 AM and 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App as well as a live broadcast on SiriusXM FC.

Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido is one of four nominees for MLS Goal of the Matchday with fan voting taking place on X. The World Cup veteran struck in the 55th minute of Sporting's 1-1 draw at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday and he now has 36 career goals for the club across all competitions, passing Benny Feilhaber and Graham Zusi for ninth most in team history.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer's fall schedule of Skills Training will begin on Monday at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas and on Friday at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri. The six-week sessions are designed for U6 (2018) through U9 (2015) boys and girls with registration available online at SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting Kansas City forward Stephen Afrifa made his international debut for Canada on Saturday in a 2-1 win over the United States at Children's Mercy Park. Canada will next face Concacaf rival Mexico at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with live coverage on TUDN and FOX Deportes.

Fans can take advantage of 20% off orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 20MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer pre-match jersey in adult and youth sizes.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from Sporting's 1-1 road result at the New York Red Bulls and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia will participate in a meet and greet from 4-5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at the Price Chopper (4950 Roe Blvd.) in Roeland Park, Kansas as part of Price Chopper's 45th anniversary celebrations. Shoppers will have the chance for autographs and photo opportunities during the 90-minute event.

The MLS Roster Freeze Date is set for Friday, requiring all teams to submit a final 30-man roster for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Per MLS rules, no changes can be made to a club's roster - subject to Extreme Hardship - from the Roster Freeze Date through the day after MLS Cup, which is scheduled for Dec. 7.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer program for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at two locations: Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas. The program is offered on Saturday mornings for six weeks and registration is available on SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend in Texas. On Saturday, three SKC Academy teams will take on IDEA Toros Futbol Academy with the U-16s and U-18s kicking off at 9:30 a.m. CT, followed by the U-15s at noon. On Sunday, four SKC Academy teams will play AC River in a doubleheader that begins with the U-16s and U-18s at 10 a.m. CT before the U-14s and U-15s take the field at noon. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign with the club's final regular season road match against Colorado Rapids 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans also can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

