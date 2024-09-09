LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against LAFC on Saturday, September 14

September 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against LAFC, presented by VW, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between the Galaxy and LAFC. The first 100 guests arriving to the park will receive a free Galaxy drink koozie. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

The Glitch Mob Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by producers and The Glitch Mob, who will perform pregame. The national anthem will be performed by Davis Gaines. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will offer musical entertainment.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with AYSO, HOLA, Positive Coaching Alliance, and LA vs. Hate also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area, play a round of Futpool, or interact with activations from 24 Hour Fitness, IKON Pass, Kinecta, Fiji Airways, American Express and Maruchan. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, the Kinecta Ice Cream Truck, VW, California Cryobank, Herdez and Angry Orchard.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off player-signed Hispanic Heritage pre-match tops. The online auction will open on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Marine Corps Major Adam Sanchez. After deployment, Major Sanchez was awarded the Tarawa Award for Excellence in Leadership. He now continues to serve at the Recruiting Station is Los Angeles as the Commanding Officer. The Community Partner of the Match is Heart of Los Angeles. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how they help young people overcome barriers through exceptional, free, integrated programs and personalized guidance in a trusted, nurturing environment.

Match Information

Saturday's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 24th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the all-time series tied 9-9-5 (48 GF, 49 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-7-5 (38 GF, 40 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 11 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-2-2 (24 GF, 16 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC before 70,076 fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium on July 4. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 6. In 23 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.2 goals per match. Through 28 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-6-7 record (53 GF, 38 GA; 52 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of second-place LAFC (14-6-6; 48 GF, 32 GA).

