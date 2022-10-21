Murray And The Stars Shut Out Wild In Iowa
October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Iowa Wild 2-0 at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night.
The Stars struck first when Riley Barber scored a power-play goal 9:47 into the opening period on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that found the nearside corner past netminder Zane McIntyre's trapper. After one period of play, the Stars grasped a 1-0 lead over the Wild with a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The second period saw Texas maintain its one-goal lead as both sides were scoreless in the frame. The Stars outshot Wild 13-5 in the period to increase their advantage in shots on goal to 22-12 through 40 minutes of play.
In the third period, Matej Blumel provided insurance for Texas when he fought off a pair of Iowa defenders in the slot before beating McIntyre five-hole at 5:44 to make it 2-0. Blumel's fourth goal of the season, which leads AHL rookies, sealed scoring in the contest as the Stars skated away with a two-goal victory over the Wild.
In goal for Texas, Matt Murray secured his second career shutout and first of the season behind a 24-save showing. It marks his first shutout since April 22, 2022 and amounts to a total of 95 saves on 96 shots in three games vs. Iowa in his career. On the other end, McIntyre made 30 saves on 32 shots en route to the loss.
The Stars take on the Wild again Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. back at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
