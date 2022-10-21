IceHogs and CMS Lace up the Skates on the CMS Ice Rink & Host HVAC Giveaway

October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs alongside Complete Mechanical Solutions today announced a new partnership, the new CMS Ice Rink inside the BMO Center and a season-long HVAC system giveaway.

During the 2022-23 season, the IceHogs will battle on the CMS Ice Rink inside the BMO Center and host a season-long campaign to provide a complete HVAC system to a person or family in need nominated by their community.

Every month, the IceHogs will encourage fans to submit nominations of a person or family in need of a complete HVAC system. The winner will be selected by the IceHogs and CMS and presented with the new system at an IceHogs game in April.

