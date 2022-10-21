Know Before You Go - Attending Games this Weekend at BMO Center

Here's the most important info you need to know before attending IceHogs games this weekend as we start a new season!

ICEHOGS APP: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena. Your phone is your ticket!

PARKING: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

CASHLESS ARENA: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

NO RE-ENTRY POLICY: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

BAG AND GAME DAY POLICY: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

PRE-GAME BLOCK PARTY: Come celebrate at our Opening Act Block Party, presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The block party will be the first opportunity to get your hands on our Opening Night giveaway, a Hard Rock Hammy t-shirt, sponsored by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. The party starts at 4:30 and will feature live music by Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, beer specials, food trucks, and fun games and activities.

WALK-OVER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

NEW PUBLIC WIFI: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

FANSAVES: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

We hope to see you at the BMO Center opening night!

Still need tickets? Save up to $2 per ticket by purchasing online now as opposed to waiting to visit the box office on Saturday.

