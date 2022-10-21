Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fortier, 22, has played in one game this season for the Lightning on October 15 at Pittsburgh and recorded one hit in 8:25 time on ice. The Lachine, Quebec native has skated in 11 NHL games total and scored one goal, that coming in his eighth career game December 21, 2021 at Vegas. Fortier made his NHL debut earlier in the 2021-22 season November 30 at St. Louis.

Fortier has skated in 106 career regular season AHL games, all with the Syracuse Crunch, tallying 20 goals and 45 points. He's also appeared in six career Calder Cup Playoff games and notched an assist.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound Fortier was a second-round selection of the Lightning (59th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft.

