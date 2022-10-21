Monsters Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Comets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday evening at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-0 and are currently tied for second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Comets struck first after Andreas Johnsson converted on a power play at 9:48 of the opening frame. Cleveland responded with a marker from Kirill Marchenko at 11:24 assisted by David Jiricek followed by a tally on the man advantage from Brendan Gaunce at 15:34 off feeds from Emil Bemstrom and Jiricek to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Utica scored back-to-back goals in the middle frame from Graeme Clark at 1:47 and Tyce Thompson at 8:46 leaving Cleveland trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Despite several chances, the Monsters were held scoreless in the third period keeping the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 0 - - 2

UTC 1 2 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 1/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

UTC 30 1/4 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 27 3 2-1-0

UTC Schmid W 21 2 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-0, T-2nd North Division

Utica Record: 1-1-0-0, T-5th North Division

