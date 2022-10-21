Monsters Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Comets
October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 on Friday evening at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-0 and are currently tied for second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Comets struck first after Andreas Johnsson converted on a power play at 9:48 of the opening frame. Cleveland responded with a marker from Kirill Marchenko at 11:24 assisted by David Jiricek followed by a tally on the man advantage from Brendan Gaunce at 15:34 off feeds from Emil Bemstrom and Jiricek to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Utica scored back-to-back goals in the middle frame from Graeme Clark at 1:47 and Tyce Thompson at 8:46 leaving Cleveland trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Despite several chances, the Monsters were held scoreless in the third period keeping the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the victory.
The Monsters visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, October 22, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at PPL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 0 - - 2
UTC 1 2 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 23 1/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
UTC 30 1/4 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 27 3 2-1-0
UTC Schmid W 21 2 1-1-0
Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-0, T-2nd North Division
Utica Record: 1-1-0-0, T-5th North Division
