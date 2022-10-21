Texas Takes Weekend Opener from Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars shut out the Iowa Wild Friday thanks to a 24 save performance from goaltender Matt Murray. Will Butcher provided the Stars with the only goal the team would need while Matej Blumel notched an insurance tally in the third.

Texas struck midway through the opening period. With Brandon Baddock in the box for boarding, Riley Barber found Butcher at the top of the right circle. Butcher snapped the puck over the glove hand of a screened Zane McIntyre (30 saves) to give Texas a 1-0 lead at 9:47 of the first period.

The Stars led the shot count 9-7 after the first period and held a 1-0 lead over the Wild.

Iowa and Texas went scoreless through the middle frame due in large part to the performance of McIntyre. The Wild goaltender stopped all 12 shots he faced in the second period to keep Iowa within a goal.

Texas outshot Iowa 22-12 through two periods and maintained a 1-0 advantage heading into the second intermission.

The Stars doubled their lead 5:44 into the third period when Tanner Kero spun along the wall and found Blumel in the slot. Despite being sandwiched between the checks of Joe Hicketts and Simon Johansson, Blumel managed to slide the puck under the pads of McIntyre and give Texas a 2-0 lead it would not relinquish.

The Stars had 32 shots to Iowa's 24. The Wild power play went 0-for-1. Texas converted on one of four power plays.

The Wild take on the Texas again on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2022

