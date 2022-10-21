Islanders Edge Bruins 5-4 in Overtime

October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - William Dufour scored in overtime to lift the Bridgeport Islanders to a 5-4 win over the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Georgii Merkulov notched two goals in the effort, increasing his team leading total to four through the first three contests. Chris Wagner and Luke Toporowski also scored for Providence.

Stats

Merkulov now has a three game goal streak, with four total over the span.

Lysell extended his point streak to three games and leads the team with five toal.

Wagner's goal was good for his second of the season.

Joona Koppanen extended his point streak to three games after posting two assists.

Kai Wissmann posted two assists, good for the first two points of his AHL Career.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots of the 32 he faced.

The P-Bruins power play finished 2-for-4, while the penalty kill went 4-for-6.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Charlotte 3 6

Providence 3 5

Hershey 3 4

Bridgeport 3 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 3

Lehigh Valley 2 2

Springfield 4 2

Hartford 2 1

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Utica Comets in the second contest of a three home game weekend on Saturday, October 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.