Comets Scare Monsters in 3-2 Victory at Home

October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY -Utica, NY- The Comets took to the ice Friday night against the Cleveland Monsters in front of a sold out crowd inside the Adirondack Bank Center. While the Monsters came into the contest with victories in their first two games, the Comets were looking for their first victory of the early season. When the smoke cleared it was the home team celebrating two points in the standings for the first time in the season as the crowd roared with approval.

In the first period, the Comets started the scoring by registering a power-play tally after they moved the puck into the Cleveland zone with plenty of speed. Graeme Clarke sent the puck to Reilly Walsh who immediately placed it off the stick of Andreas Johnsson and into the cage at 9:48. The building erupted the Comets struck for a 1-0 lead. Later, the Monsters tied the contest and it was a great backhand shot that sailed over the glove of Comets goalie Akira Schmid at 11:24. This tied the contest at 1-1. As the period rolled forward, the Monsters were given a power-play and it only took six seconds after the puck drop for former Utica Comet Brendan Gaunce to blast a one-timer into the Comets cage at 15:34 giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the second period, the home team utilizing a great passing combination on a zone entry scored to tie the game. As Tyce Thompson sent the puck to Andreas Johnsson followed by getting it over to the streaking Clarke. After making a nifty move from his backhand to his forehand faking out Cleveland goalie Jet Greave, Clarke tucked the puck into the net sending the fans into a frenzy at 1:37. That line continued to be red hot during the game and this time it was Thompson's turn to strike for a goal. He raced down the right-wing side and fired the puck under crossbar and into the net at 8:46. The Comets took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

In the final period of play, the Comets were able to hang on with the help of great goaltending and excellent performance by the team's defense to secure their first win of the season by a 3-2 score. The game's third start of the game was Thompson with a goal and an assist while the second star of the contest was goaltender Schmid making 21 saves on 23 shots. The first star was Andreas Johnsson who had a three point night with a goal and two assists.

The Comets head back to action tomorrow on the road against the Providence Bruins at 7:05 PM at the Dunkin' Donuts center before making their way back home for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against Cleveland and Toronto respectively.

