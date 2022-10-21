Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mason Shaw from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled F Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, D Andrej Sustr has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL) and F Vladislav Firstov has been assigned to Torpedo Nezhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) from Iowa (AHL).

Shaw, 23, has appeared in one game with Minnesota this season while also tallying one goal and four penalty minutes (PIM) in two games with Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, made his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2021, at San Jose and appeared in three games with Minnesota during the 2021-22 campaign. Shaw collected 52 points (19-33=52) including eight power-play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG) and 106 PIM in 62 games with Iowa last season. He ranked second on Iowa in assists and GWG, T-2nd in PPG and third in scoring and goals. Shaw owns 114 points (39-75=114) and 200 PIM in 188 career AHL games with Iowa. He was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. Shaw wears sweater No. 58 with the Wild.

Minnesota will travel to play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Iowa plays the Texas Stars on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

