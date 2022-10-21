Wolves Fall to Manitoba Moose 5-2
October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves' Anttoni Honka scored his first career American Hockey League goal and veteran Mackenzie MacEachern also had a goal but it wasn't enough as the 2022 Calder Cup champions fell 5-2 to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night.
The Moose raced to a 3-0 lead early in the second period at Allstate Arena on scores by Wyatt Bongiovanni, Mikey Eyssimont and Jansen Harkins before Honka lit the lamp. The 22-year-old defenseman scooped up a loose puck deep in the Moose zone and ripped a shot from the right circle past the stick of Manitoba goaltender Oskari Salminen. William Lagesson and Jamieson Rees earned assists on the play.
Manitoba sealed the deal midway through the third when Nicholas Jones scored shorthanded and Henri Nikkanen found the empty net. MacEachern notched his first goal of the season for the Wolves in the waning seconds.
Pyotr Kochetkov (22 saves) suffered the loss in goal for Chicago (0-2-0-0) while Salminen (17 saves) picked up the win for Manitoba (2-0-1-0).
Next up: The Wolves are back in action Saturday night when they travel to Rockford to take on the IceHogs in the season's first road contest.
