Bears Suffer 5-4 Defeat to Checkers

October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears (2-1-0-0) built an initial 3-0 lead, but the Charlotte Checkers (3-0-0-0) reeled off five consecutive goals en route to dealing Hershey its first loss of the season in a 5-4 decision on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Sam Anas netted his first of the season just 1:15 into the contest when Mason Morelli drove toward the net from the left wing and slid the puck across the crease to Anas. Morelli's effort drew Alex Lyon out of the goalmouth, allowing Anas to fire the puck into an open net and give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Gabriel Carlsson earned the secondary assist.

With Henrik Borgstrom serving a tripping call at 10:41, the Bears made it 2-0 when Riley Sutter stole the puck in the neutral zone and skated in on a breakaway against Lyon, snapping a shot past the netminder at 11:01 for the club's first shorthanded goal of the season, and Sutter's second tally on the year, making it 2-0.

The trio of Garrett Pilon, Mike Vecchione and Sonny Milano teamed up on Hershey's third goal of the match when Milano batted the puck out of mid-air and directed it back to Veccchione at the left circle, who then dished it across the slot to allow Pilon to put home his first of the season at 13:38 of the second period.

Charlotte got on the board at 18:03 with a goal from Anton Levtchi when he banked the puck underneath the pads of Zach Fucale.

The Checkers pulled to within a goal of Hershey 1:07 into the third when Gerry Mayhew redirected a rebound past Fucale.

Charlotte then evened the score at 3-3 at 6:40 when Zac Dalpe corralled a rebound and slid the puck through the pads of Fucale.

Riley Nash put Charlotte ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 15:10.

Dalpe netted his second - and the eventual game-winner - at 19:14 with Fucale pulled for an extra skater, though Borgstrom pulled Hershey back to within a goal with less than one second remaining on the clock, with Pilon and Bobby Nardella receiving assists.

Shots finished 23-17 favoring the Checkers. Fucale finished the night 18-for-23 for the Bears. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play, while Charlotte went 2-for-3.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with its second game of the weekend against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Click HERE for more information.

