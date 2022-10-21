Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena for the first time this season. Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Texas during the 2021-22 season, while the Stars hold a 38-19-2-3 all-time record versus the Wild.

WESTERN FOES

Tonight's matchup is the first between Iowa and Texas since the Stars visited the Wild on Apr. 22-23, 2022. The Wild entered the weekend series a game ahead of the Stars, but Texas took both matchups at Wells Fargo Arena to clinch a postseason berth and end Iowa's Calder Cup Playoff aspirations. Iowa finished 3-1-0-0 at Texas in 2021-22, but lost all four home games.

BY THE NUMBERS

- Iowa has scored all four of its goals this season during 5-on-5 play

- During the 2021-22 season, the Wild scored 124 of 199 goals during 5-on-5 hockey

- Following opening weekend, Iowa's has killed nine of 10 penalties (90%)

- The Wild ranked fourth in the league last season, killing off 84.2% of opposing power plays

FAMILIAR FACES

- Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee and Stars netminder Matt Murray played three seasons together at UMass-Amherst

- Iowa forward Nick Swaney and Texas forward Riley Tufte won back-to-back NCAA championships together at University of Minnesota-Duluth

