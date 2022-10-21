Abbotsford Canucks Unveil Diwali Jersey
October 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks today unveiled their Diwali themed warm-up jerseys that will feature hand sewn and authentic design created by local South Asian visual artist, Sandeep Johal.
Johal began dedicating her time to creating artwork in 2016 and has since expanded her portfolio to comprise multiple exhibits, murals, awards, and community events in British Columbia.
The warm-up jerseys feature a Canuck inspired stick-in-rink logo redesigned with the vibrant colours of Diwali, including the classic orca logo and a peacock as shoulder patches. The player name bars and numbers will also be decorated with Diwali colours and include Punjabi translations of the players' names.
After being worn by players during warm-up, a limited number of autographed jerseys will be made available for auction on Vanbase.ca. The remaining jerseys, in addition to other Diwali-inspired merchandise collection, will be available or sale at the Abbotsford Canucks Team Store located within the teams arena as well as on Vanbase.ca. Partial proceeds from all jerseys will be donated to the South Asian Community Resource Office based in Abbotsford.
