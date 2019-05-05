Mud Hens Split Series with Sunday Win

May 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (11-18) picked up the win on Sunday at Fifth Third Field, topping the Columbus Clippers (18-12), 4-3 behind a two-run second inning.

Daz Cameron started the bottom of the second with a shot to left field that went out of Fifth Third Field, his fourth home run of the season. Dawel Lugo, Cameron Rupp and Pete Kozma stringed together singles following Cameron's home run, with Lugo scoring on Kozma's hit to give Toledo the lead, 2-1 early in the game.

Columbus scored first on Sunday with the run coming in the second inning. Eric Haase began the inning with a single through the left side of the infield. Toledo starter Matt Hall got the next two batters to strikeout, but a wild pitch allowed Haase to advance to second. New Clippers' arrival Adam Rosales would knock Haase in with a single between the first and second basemen to give Columbus an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo quickly tied up the game in their half of the second, eventually taking the lead with Cameron's home run and the singles by Lugo, Rupp and Kozma.

On the mound for Toledo, Matt Hall showed dominance early. With the exception of giving up one run, Hall allowed just two hits while striking out six over the first four innings.

Entering the bottom of the fourth, Columbus made a pitching change. Starter Evan Mitchell went three innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out two. The Clippers called on Nick Goody out of the pen.

To welcome Goody, Cameron doubled down the first baseline followed by a Lugo infield single to third, giving Toledo two runners on with no out in the fourth. A wild pitch would allow both runners to move up, putting them in scoring position. With a walk, Rupp would join them to load the bases for the Mud Hens. Danny Woodrow would single through the right side of the infield to score Cameron, increasing the lead to 3-1 Toledo.

In the top of the sixth, Oscar Mercado knocked a double to left-center for Columbus. He would score on a Brandon Barnes single to left with Barnes advancing to second on the throw home, moving the score to 3-2 Mud Hens.

Prior to the bottom of the sixth, Columbus made another change on the mound. Nick Goody was pulled after tossing two innings, giving up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. Henry Martinez was the next to get the call for the Clippers.

For the Mud Hens, Rupp gave the ball a ride, singling off the right field wall. A throwing error by Eric Stamets that went into the stands moved Rupp up to third. A Kozma line drive to left was caught by a diving Mercado, but it was enough for Rupp to score, increasing the Mud Hens lead to 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, Trayce Thompson tripled for the Clippers to deep left-center to start the inning. Hall struckout Bobby Bradley for the second time in the game before being replaced by John Schreiber. Hall pitched 6.1 innings for the Mud Hens, striking out nine while allowing six hits and two runs, and not giving up a walk.

Martinez pitched just one inning for Columbus, giving up one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout. He was replaced James Karinchak at the beginning of the bottom of the seventh. Karinchak struck out the side in order for Columbus.

Toledo also made a pitching change, coming at the start of the eighth. Will Vest came in to make his Triple-A debut, replacing Schreiber, who went 0.2 innings, walking two, but striking out one.

Vest allowed two hits to start the inning to Ryan Flaherty and Barnes, but got Haase to ground into a double to play with Flaherty moving to third with two outs in the inning. After Thompson walked, Bradley singled, scoring Flaherty, but a Rosales ground ball to first got the Hens out of the inning with the lead still holding, 4-3.

After allowing a hit to Dustin Peterson, Karinchak was replaced by A.J. Cole. Karinchak pitched one inning, striking out three while giving up one hit. Cole struckout Cameron and then Peterson was thrown out trying to steal second at the start of Lugo's at-bat.

In the top of the ninth, Mike Papi reached on a single to first base, but pinch-runner Greg Allen was thrown out attempting to steal second. In the next at-bat, Stamets doubled to left to give Columbus another base runner. Stamets advanced on a ground ball to Vest by Mercado. However, that would be as far as he would get with Flaherty grounding out to end the game.

What's Next:

After concluding the homestand, the Hens will receive an off-day on Monday before getting back on the road. Next up for Toledo are the Rochester Red Wings for a three game series from Tuesday to Thursday. Spenser Watkins is scheduled to get the start for the Mud Hens for the first game on Tuesday.

#RoadToDetroitReport (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 2 for 4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: DNP

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

17. OF Jacob Robson:

18. IF Dawel Lugo: 3 for 4

22. OF Daniel Woodrow: 1 for 4, 1 RBI

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

27. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 1 for 4

Hens Notes:

Daz Cameron's home run was his second of the series against Columbus, with him hitting a leadoff home run to start Thursday's game.

With Matt Hall striking out nine, it marks the second time during the series with Columbus that the Mud Hens starter tallied nine strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.