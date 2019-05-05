Red Wings, PawSox Postponed Sunday

May 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game at the Pawtucket Red Sox has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader at McCoy Stadium on Friday, June 7 at 5:05 p.m.

This is the fifth postponement for the Wings in 2019.

Rochester opens a six-game homestand against Toledo and Durham on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.