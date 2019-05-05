Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m.)

May 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





May 5, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 29| Home Game # 15

BUFFALO BISONS (10-17, 6th, -8.5 North) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (19-9, 1st, +2.5 North)

RHP David Paulino (0-1, 5.09) vs. RHP Drew Anderson (0-1, 9.00)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons close out their seven-day, eight-game homestand with a matinee against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Buffalo looks to take a victory against the IL North's top team and finish the homestand with a 5-3 record.

Last Game: LHV 5, BUF 3

The Bisons scored first for the second straight game as Anthony Alford launched his fourth home run of the season to give the team a 1-0 lead in the second inning. However, the "Pigs answered right back and later took a 2-1 lead. Leigh Valley struck for three runs after the Herd cashed in a pair in the seventh, taking their second straight of the series.

Lehigh Valley (1-4)

The Herd has struggled against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies the last several years. Buffalo is just 17-34 against Lehigh Valley in the last three seasons, including 4-14 in 2018. Last year the "Pigs dominated the series both at home and on the road, going 6-1 against Buffalo at the downtown ballpark.

Today's Starter

David Paulino is taking the ball for the fifth time this season with the Bisons. The right hander last pitched in Game One of the doubleheader against Pawtucket on 4/30. He went six innings without allowing an earned run for the quality start, but is still in search of his first victory of the 2019 season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. extended his hitting streak to nine straight games with a single in the seventh inning on Saturday. Gurriel Jr. has gone 13-35 (.371) over that stretch. He has also collected 16 of his 21 RBIs with the team over those eight games as well.

Anthony Alford

Outfielder Anthony Alford collected two more hits on Saturday, and has not hit safely in three of the last four games. Alford has increased his batting average by 20 points by going 4-13 in that time, while adding two RBIs in Saturday's loss.

IL North

With this weekend's series, the Herd concludes its exclusive play within the IL North. Buffalo heads out on the road on Tuesday with stops at Gwinnett and Norfolk on a six-day road trip.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (15-18) dropped the middle game iof a three-game series to the Texas Rangers 8-5. The Blue Jays will conclude the series, and road trip, this afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 3:05 p.m. RHP Clay Buchholz will make the start for the Jays, looking for his first win of the year against LHP Drew Smyly.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.