Wings Erase 6-Run Deficit, Beat Pawtucket 10-8

The Red Wings erased a six -run deficit for an improbable 10-8 win Saturday night against the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium in Rhode Island.

The Paw Sox used six hits, an error and a walk to build a 6-0 lead off Lewis Thorpe and the Wings after the first inning.

But the Wings (12-16) would chip away. Jordany Valdespin and Drew Maggi picked up RBI singles in the second inning and after LaMonte Wade Jr got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Rochester had cut the lead in half at 6-3.

Valdespin - who finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBI - struck again in the third with an RBI double to score Luke Raley and trim the deficit to 6-4.

The Red Wings would take the lead an inning later on a two-run home run from Brent Rooker - playing his first game of the road trip after dealing with back spasms.

For a second straight night, the game would be tied headed to the ninth inning. On Saturday, Nick Gordon would play the hero, doubling home Maggi with one out to push the Wings in front. Gordon would later score on a wild pitch to give the Wings a 10-8 lead.

After that six run first, the bullpen combo of DJ Baxendale (2.2 IP), Austin Adams (2.1 IP), Andrew Vasquez (W, 2.0 IP) and Preston Guilmet (S, 1.0) combined to allow just two runs on three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

The Wings can sweep the series and win three games in a row for the first time in 2019 with a win on Sunday in the series finale at 1:05.

