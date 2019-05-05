Knights and Tides Suspended on Sunday from Norfolk, VA
May 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) -- Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA has been suspended due to heavy rain. The two teams will resume Sunday's suspended game at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, June 28th from Norfolk, VA. The two teams will play that game to its conclusion and then play the regularly scheduled game after a 30-minute intermission. The regularly scheduled contest will be a seven-inning game.
Sunday's game was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Knights ahead of the Tides by a score of 5-3 with one out in the inning. RHP Dylan Cease started the game for the Knights and allowed one run on four hits over four innings of work. He walked three batters and struck-out five. Charlotte first baseman Matt Skole hit a two-run home run in the third inning.
After an off day on Monday, the Knights will make the trek to Columbus, OH to open a three-game series against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Pre-game radio coverage on Tuesday will begin at 6:20 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
