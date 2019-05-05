Bats Crush Indians in Road Trip Finale, 8-0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-The Louisville Bats (13-18) crushed the Indianapolis Indians (15-14) by an 8-0 score on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Bats' second shutout win of the season gives them a winning record on the road trip, winning four of seven games.

The Bats fared just fine in their first game without the recently promoted Josh VanMeter, who had his contract selected by Cincinnati earlier in the day. Louisville's offense scored eight runs and received a tremendous performance on the mound from right-handed starter Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2, 4.21), who matched a team-high 7.0 innings pitched. Despaigne did not allow a run in his win, giving up four hits and two walks with six strikeouts on 101 pitches, 60 strikes. He became the first Bats pitcher this season to eclipse the 100-pitch mark.

Louisville scored a run in both the second and third innings, with Scott Schebler scoring the first run of the game on a Luis Gonzalez RBI single, then Schebler recording an RBI hit of his own in the third. In his first game back with the Bats since being optioned by Cincinnati, the outfielder went 2-for-5 with two RBI.

The Bats tacked on more later in the game, scoring a pair in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the eighth to match their largest, and only, shutout win of the season coming into play Sunday. In addition to Schebler, Sherman Johnson, Christian Colon, Brian O'Grady and Gonzalez all recorded multi-hit games, with all of them besides Schebler recording doubles. Gonzalez registered his first career Triple-A extra-base hit, and also his first three-hit game at the level.

With the victory, Louisville won its final two games of the seven-game road trip to come back and post a winning record, 4-3, on the trip, including a series split against Indianapolis. The Bats are now 3-0-1 in their last four series away from home.

Louisville will enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game homestand at Louisville Slugger Field that begins with the newly-minted Syracuse Mets. Right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 5.33), who leads the league in strikeouts-per-nine innings pitched, will take the mound for Louisville in the series opener, with first pitch set Tuesday for 7 p.m.

