Bats Crush Indians in Road Trip Finale, 8-0
May 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-The Louisville Bats (13-18) crushed the Indianapolis Indians (15-14) by an 8-0 score on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Bats' second shutout win of the season gives them a winning record on the road trip, winning four of seven games.
The Bats fared just fine in their first game without the recently promoted Josh VanMeter, who had his contract selected by Cincinnati earlier in the day. Louisville's offense scored eight runs and received a tremendous performance on the mound from right-handed starter Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2, 4.21), who matched a team-high 7.0 innings pitched. Despaigne did not allow a run in his win, giving up four hits and two walks with six strikeouts on 101 pitches, 60 strikes. He became the first Bats pitcher this season to eclipse the 100-pitch mark.
Louisville scored a run in both the second and third innings, with Scott Schebler scoring the first run of the game on a Luis Gonzalez RBI single, then Schebler recording an RBI hit of his own in the third. In his first game back with the Bats since being optioned by Cincinnati, the outfielder went 2-for-5 with two RBI.
The Bats tacked on more later in the game, scoring a pair in the fifth, three in the sixth and one more in the eighth to match their largest, and only, shutout win of the season coming into play Sunday. In addition to Schebler, Sherman Johnson, Christian Colon, Brian O'Grady and Gonzalez all recorded multi-hit games, with all of them besides Schebler recording doubles. Gonzalez registered his first career Triple-A extra-base hit, and also his first three-hit game at the level.
With the victory, Louisville won its final two games of the seven-game road trip to come back and post a winning record, 4-3, on the trip, including a series split against Indianapolis. The Bats are now 3-0-1 in their last four series away from home.
Louisville will enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game homestand at Louisville Slugger Field that begins with the newly-minted Syracuse Mets. Right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 5.33), who leads the league in strikeouts-per-nine innings pitched, will take the mound for Louisville in the series opener, with first pitch set Tuesday for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 5, 2019
- Saucedo's Gem Gives Bisons 3-2 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Tribe Bats Falter in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Gomez Homers for Second Straight Day, But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 14-3 - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Blow past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Split Series with Sunday Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Pigs drop finale in Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights and Tides Suspended on Sunday from Norfolk, VA - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Crush Indians in Road Trip Finale, 8-0 - Louisville Bats
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (12-18) at Indianapolis Indians (15-13) - Louisville Bats
- DuRapau Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Dark Side Hands Tribe 6-3 Defeat - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-13) vs. Louisville Bats (12-18) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, PawSox Postponed Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Wings Erase 6-Run Deficit, Beat Pawtucket 10-8 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville Bats Stories
- Bats Crush Indians in Road Trip Finale, 8-0
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (12-18) at Indianapolis Indians (15-13)
- Five-Run Eighth Powers Bats in 6-3 Comeback Win
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (11-18) at Indianapolis Indians (15-12)
- VanMeter Ties Franchise Record in 7-5 Loss