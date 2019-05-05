Bulls Spoil Wilson's Homecoming, Defeat Stripers 6-2

DURHAM, N.C. - Starting in his hometown for the first time in his professional career, Durham native Bryse Wilson had his homecoming spoiled by the Durham Bulls (15-14), who defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (17-13) 6-2 on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Scoring Recap: Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Rafael Ortega and Austin Riley each drew walks, Adam Duvall lined an RBI single, and Pedro Florimon lifted a sacrifice fly to center. Jason Coats (4) cut the lead to 2-1 in the third with a long solo homer to left-center off Wilson. In the fourth, the Bulls scored three runs against Wilson to take a 4-2 lead. Jake Smolinski's RBI single tied it, and a sacrifice fly by Nick Ciuffo and RBI groundout by Coats gave Durham a two-run advantage. An inning later, reliever Jonathan Aro was greeted by a solo homer from Kean Wong (2), a double by Nathan Lukes, and a sacrifice fly by Smolinksi as the Bulls boosted their lead to 6-2.

Stripers Stats: Wilson (L, 0-3) allowed four runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings, walked one and struck out two. Aro yielded two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings in his Stripers debut. Atlanta Braves' left-hander Jonny Venters struck out two over 1.0 scoreless rehab inning, and Thomas Burrows also struck out two over 1.0 inning. Duvall finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Florimon was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Bulls Stats: Following 4.0 two-run innings from starter Aaron Slegers in a no-decision, Colin Poche (W, 1-2) struck out four over 2.0 scoreless innings. Austin Pruitt and Andrew Kittredge combined to strike out five over 3.0 innings. Coats and Smolinksi each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Postgame Notes: Travis Demeritte went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak on the club. Duvall's RBI was his eighth of the road trip. Venters has pitched 6.0 scoreless innings over six rehab outings since joining the Stripers on April 25. The game featured a 43-minute rain delay in the second inning.

Next Game (Monday, May 6): Gwinnett at Durham, 1:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Kolby Allard (2-1, 4.13 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Ryan Merritt (1-2, 7.00 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

