Pigs drop finale in Buffalo

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-10) fell short in the finale up in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon as the Bisons (11-17) won 3-2.

Jonathan Davis hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning off Drew Anderson (0-2) to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Richard Urena tacked on another run for the Bisons off Anderson in the inning as he hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Anderson struggled as he allowed two runs off three hits in 4 2/3 innings before Tom Windle entered the game to get the final out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tayler Saucedo (2-0) pitched five shutout innings in his third start of the season for Buffalo.

Andrew Romine hit an RBI single off Jordan Romano in the top of the sixth inning to score Shane Robinson and cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1. The Bisons got the run back in the bottom of the sixth as Reese McGuire hit an RBI single off Windle to score Cavan Biggio.

Damek Tomscha homered off Romano in the top of the seventh inning to trim Buffalo's lead to 3-2. It was the third home run he hit in four games. Josh Martin logged 1 1/3 innings in relief without allowing a run. Seth McGarry pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning.

Justin Shafer recorded his second save of the season by recording the final out in the top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs return to action on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park against the Durham Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

