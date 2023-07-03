Morales Hits for the Cycle as Isotopes Hammer Chihuahuas, 20-2

Albuquerque, NM - Long before postgame fireworks illuminated the sky above Isotopes Park on Sunday night, 8,438 fans were treated to quite an offensive show from the home team's bats during the contest.

First baseman Jonathan Morales highlighted a prolific explosion by going for 5-for-5 and registering the 10th cycle in Isotopes history, as Albuquerque demolished El Paso 20-2 for their fourth consecutive victory, also clinching a series win.

Seven of nine players in the Isotopes lineup finished with multiple hits. Jimmy Herron and Michael Toglia also homered, while Cole Tucker was 4-for-5 and Hunter Stovall chipped in three knocks.

Starting pitcher Phillips Valdez had a phenomenal outing, taking a no-hitter through five complete innings before turning it over to the Isotopes bullpen. Matt Batten broke up the masterpiece with a home run in the sixth, but nothing could dampen the spirits of the crowd tonight.

Topes Scope: - Morales hit for the first Isotopes cycle since Josh Fuentes on Sept. 23, 2021 vs. Reno. Nine of the 10 cycles have taken place at home, and all have occurred during the Marlins or Rockies affiliation eras.

- The Isotopes reached 20 or more runs in a game for the seventh time in team history. This is the first time it has happened twice in one season, as they defeated Sugar Land 22-4 on May 3rd.

- Albuquerque finished with 22 hits, two shy of tying the team record reached on four previous occasions, most recently Aug. 13, 2017 vs. Fresno.

- Tonight's 18-run triumph tied for the second-largest margin of victory in team history along with the May 3 game. The record is a 21-run margin, occurring Aug. 13, 2017 vs. Fresno and April 21, 2019 vs. Tacoma.

- Morales totaled seven RBI, the fifth time an Isotopes player has reached seven or more in a single game in team history. The record is eight, shared by Gerald Williams (7/28/03 at LV), Jerry Sands (7/29/12 at NAS) and Roberto Ramos (4/21/19 vs. TAC). Todd Sears also had seven RBI on Aug. 31, 2005 vs. Round Rock.

- Morales' five-hit game tied his career-best (Aug. 13, 2016 for Single-A Rome vs. Hickory) while seven RBI marked a new personal high. Additionally, this marked the 26th time in Isotopes history a player has picked up five hits. Wynton Bernard most recently accomplished the feat Sept. 11, 2022 vs. El Paso. Morales is 8-for-9 with 11 RBI over the last two contests, raising his season average from .251 to .283.

- The triple was just the second of Morales' entire professional career, spanning 584 games. His other came May 15, 2018 for Double-A Mississippi at Jackson.

- Herron finished 3-for-4, tallying his fifth game with three or more hits this season and first time since June 4 at Salt Lake. He now has 11 homers, two away from tying his career-high in a single season, established last year.

- Bernard was 2-for-6, as he has back-to-back multi-hit games since rejoining the Isotopes lineup yesterday. It was his 19th multi-hit contest of the season between Buffalo and Albuquerque.

- Aaron Schunk returned to action after missing the previous seven contests. He was 2-for-6 with a two-run single in the fifth, and has reached base safely in 47 of 55 games in which he has received a plate appearance this season.

- Willie MacIver played in his first game with Albuquerque this season after a lengthy rehab assignment with the ACL Rockies, as he recovered from a right shoulder ailment. MacIver was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a double, his second multi-hit game at Triple-A (Sept. 24, 2022 at Sugar Land).

- Hunter Stovall recorded his third three-hit game of the campaign and first since April 30 at Round Rock. The triple was his first since Aug. 4, 2022 for Double-A Hartford at Reading.

- Tucker tied a career-high with four hits, with this being the sixth instance. He most recently accomplished the feat on June 23 at Reno. Tucker is slashing .350/.394/.480 with seven doubles, two homers and 15 RBI in his last 23 games, with 10 multi-hit contests during the stretch.

- Tucker scored four runs, tying a season-high for an Albuquerque player reached four previous times, most recently Schunk on May 3.

- Toglia extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games. He has eight homers, 24 RBI and 18 walks during the stretch, recording a .412 on-base percentage. Additionally, Toglia has 16 RBI in his last six contests.

- The Isotopes tallied nine-extra base hits, their third-most in a contest this year. They finished with 11 on May 3 vs. Sugar Land and a team record-tying 13 on May 16 vs. Tacoma.

- Albuquerque's two triples marked the fifth time the club recorded multiple three-baggers in a game this season and first since June 18 at Tacoma.

- The eight-run fifth marked the most prolific offensive frame for Albuquerque this season. The previous high was seven in the first inning on April 2 at Round Rock. It was also the biggest inning for the Isotopes since scoring eight in the eighth on Sept. 26, 2022 vs. El Paso.

- By virtue of two separate four-run innings in addition to the eight-run fifth, the Isotopes have scored four or more in a frame 38 times this season.

- Albuquerque's four consecutive victories ties a season-best, previously reached April 8-12 when they took the final two games vs. Salt Lake and first two contests at El Paso.

- The Isotopes secured their third series win of the season and first since April 11-16, as they claimed four of six games in El Paso. They also won two of three in Round Rock to start the campaign.

- Valdez' no-hit bid was the longest by an Albuquerque pitcher since May 23, 2019, when Chi-Chi Gonzalez twirled 6.2 hitless frames at Las Vegas. The Isotopes have never thrown a no-hitter in 2,798 games as a franchise.

- Valdez completed five innings without allowing a hit for the first time since May 23, 2018 for Triple-A Syracuse at Buffalo. In that game, he was perfect through 5.2 frames and finished with seven scoreless of two-hit ball.

- Tonight marked the deepest a no-hitter was carried by either team at Isotopes Park since Rogelio Armenteros and Cy Sneed did not give up a knock for the first seven innings while pitching for Round Rock on Aug. 11, 2019.

- During this winning streak, Albuquerque starting pitchers have compiled a 2.70 ERA (6 ER/20 IP). However, tonight was the first time El Paso did not score in the first inning this series.

- Backup catcher Michael Cantu pitched the eighth inning for the Chihuahuas, with his slowest delivery registering at 34 MPH. He became the second position player to work against Albuquerque in 2023 (Michael Sandle, May 3 vs. Sugar Land).

- Bryce McGowan and Luke Summers each pitched an inning in relief, becoming the 14th and 15th players to make their Triple-A debuts for the Isotopes this season.

- Albuquerque has won four straight matchups against El Paso for the first time since May 5-June 29, 2018, the final three contests of a series at Isotopes Park then the opener at Southwest University Park seven weeks later.

- The Isotopes improved to 8-3 against the Chihuahuas in 2023, their best record against any PCL team this season.

- 46,056 fans have attended the first five contests of this series, meaning the Isotopes are 7,015 fans away for setting a new high for a six-game set. The highest total was 53,070 when Albuquerque hosted Sugar Land from May 2-7 of this year.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to make it five consecutive wins in the series finale Monday. Gates open at 4:30 PM with first pitch slated for 6:05. Left-handed pitcher Ben Braymer is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against El Paso right-hander Anderson Espinoza.

