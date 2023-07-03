Salt Lake Pitchers Throw Gem in Bees Win

Four Salt Lake pitchers combined to allow just six hits, as the Bees rolled to a 7-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon. Starter Kenny Rosenberg (6-4) went five and two-third innings and allowed just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The bullpen of Zack Weiss, Kolton Ingram and Jimmy Herget combined for three and one-third scoreless innings and as a group allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and walked just one.

The Bees took a 2-0 lead in the third, as Brett Phillips and Jordyn Adams delivered back to back double with Adams eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly by Trey Cabbage. Salt Lake would break the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, all after there were two outs and no one on base. Cabbage would come through with a two run single, Daniel Murphy followed with an RBI single and Jared Walsh closed out the scoring with a two run single. Adams would lead the Bees with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, while Cabbage would add one hit and three runs batted in. Daniel Murphy chipped in with three hits and one RBI.

