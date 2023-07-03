Round Rock Surges Past Las Vegas After Big Night from Sam Huff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (2-3 | 46-33) took down the Las Vegas Aviators (3-2 | 37-42) by a final score of 13-2 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Express reliever RHP Ryan Tepera (3-0, 0.00) went home with the win after 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball that included one hit, two walks and three strikeouts. Aviators RHP Colton Eastman (0-8, 6.63) went home with the loss after he allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout over one inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express LF Elier Hernandez got the offense started in the fourth inning. After both teams were held scoreless in the first three innings, Hernandez smacked a solo shot to left field and the E-Train led 1-0.

C Sam Huff followed the lead of Hernandez and added another home run for Round Rock in the sixth inning. A liner snuck out to left field and extended the lead to 2-0.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Express CF Bubba Thompson joined the home run party and made it a 3-0 game. The home run ignited a four-run frame for Round Rock as SS Jonathan Ornelas walked and 3B Davis Wendzel singled. A walk for 1B Blaine Crim brought Huff to the plate and his single scored two more runs. Hernandez capped off the scoring in the frame with a single that added one more and made it a 6-0 game.

The Express earned the knockout punch in the eighth inning. Back-to-back doubles for RF Sandro Fabian and 2B Dio Arias allowed a run to score. With one out, Ornelas singled to score Arias and Round Rock led, 8-0. The E-Train loaded the bases with a Wendzel single and a walk for Crim. Huff came up next and launched a grand slam to increase the lead to 12-0.

Las Vegas ended the shutout in the bottom of the eighth. After SS Nick Allen walked, 2B Zack Gelof belted a two-run home run to cut the lead to 12-2.

Round Rock added one more in the ninth. After loading the bases, Crim singled to score a run. With the Express leading 13-2, RHP Yerry Rodriguez entered and threw a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

C Sam Huff led the Express with a 3-for-5 night that included two home runs, seven RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout. The seven RBI were a career high for Huff. His previous high of six came on August 27, 2022 at Albuquerque.

LF Elier Hernandez posted a 3-for-5 game with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a strikeout. Hernandez is now batting .330 (91-276) on the season which is seventh in the Pacific Coast League. His 91 hits are the most in the PCL and his 153 total bases are fourth.

Express reliever LHP Taylor Hearn came out of the bullpen and did not allow a run in 2.1 innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. In his last four outings, the southpaw has posted a 1.29 ERA (1 ER/7.0 IP) with six hits, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock will get set for the series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Monday night from Las Vegas Ballpark at 8:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Robert Dugger (3-4, 4.43) will get the baseball as the Aviators have yet to name a starter.

