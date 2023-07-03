Space Cowboys Drop Sunday Night Contest with Dodgers

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-46, 1-4) allowed two pairs of early runs to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (54-24, 4-1) in an 8-2 defeat on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

RHP Jairo Solis (L, 1-3) got into a jam in the first when Drew Avans walked, Michael Busch singled and Bryson Brigman reached on a fielding error, loading the bases with no outs. A walk to Kole Calhoun forced in the first run and a single from Ryan Ward made it 2-0 Dodgers. Solis would leave the bags full though, striking out two and induing a weak flyout to center to end the frame.

Three solo home runs between the second and third opened up a 5-0 advantage for Oklahoma City. Sugar Land would crack the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when JJ Matijevic connected for a solo home run, his ninth of the year, bringing Sugar Land within four at 5-1. It was the lone run allowed on the night by RHP Matt Andriese (W, 6-4), who gave up just three other hits and did not walk a batter over six innings of work for Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers added single tallies in the sixth, seventh and eighth to widen their advantage to 8-1. A single by Shay Whitcomb in the ninth and a double from Korey Lee plated the other run of the game for Sugar Land, but a flyout to deep right by Quincy Hamilton closed the game for the Dodgers.

Sugar Land concludes their six-game set with the Dodgers on Monday evening at Constellation Field. RHP Kyle McGowin is slated to toe the rubber for the Space Cowboys while LHP Mike Montgomery is scheduled to pitch for Oklahoma City for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.