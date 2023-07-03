Bees Split Series with 11-2 Victory

The Salt Lake Bees scored early and often as they rolled to an 11-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night to earn a split in the six-game series. Jo Adell gave Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the first with his league-leading 23rd home run of the season. After the Rainiers picked up a run in their half of the first, the Bees would add three more runs in the second on an RBI single by Brett Phillips and two more on a Tacoma error to take a 4-1 lead. Salt Lake would break the game open with a seven-run third inning. Livan Soto started the scoring with a three-run double and would then come home on a single by Chris Okey. Trey Cabbage would cap it off with a three-run homer, which was his 23rd to tie Adell for the PCL lead.

Jhonathan Diaz (6-0) picked up the win with three scoreless innings in relief, as he did not allow a hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Starter Jake Kalish went four innings and allowed just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Phillips led Salt Lake with three hits and one run batted in, while Cabbage and Soto each drove in three runs, as the Bees scored in double figures for the 14th time this season. That equals their entire total from last season.

