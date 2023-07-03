Cecconi Silences Sacramento in Reno's 7-0 Shutout

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







West Sacramento, CA - Slade Cecconi's brilliance on the mound was on full display as the first-round selection set the tone in the Reno Aces (3-3, 47-34) 7-0 shutout victory over the Sacramento River Cats (3-3, 37-43) in the series finale Monday night at Sutter Health Park.

Cecconi (4-5) earned his second win in the series after the University of Miami product completed his best start in an Aces uniform. He tossed seven scoreless innings, limited the River Cats' offense to four hits, and tallied seven strikeouts.

Carlos Vargas and Stephen Nogosek shut the door over the final two frames with a pair of hitless innings to seal the shutout for the Aces.

Blaze Alexander notched a pair of extra-base hits, including a solo home run in the ninth inning that capped a three-RBI night for the shortstop.

Buddy Kennedy put the Aces on the board first in the third inning with his Triple-A-leading seventh triple to the right-centerfield gap. Kennedy's 38-game, on-base streak is the longest active streak in Triple-A.

With the victory, the Aces split the first road trip of the second half of the 2023 season. Reno begins its second-half home schedule tomorrow against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The first pitch is on the Fourth of July at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

Slade Cecconi: (W, 4-5), 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R/0 ER, 7 K's

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR (4), 3 RBI, 1 R

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.